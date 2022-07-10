×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Compensation Fund payments fall short

Department of employment & labour department fails to ensure no employers escape contributions to the fund

10 July 2022 - 19:51
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

In an answer to a question in parliament the employment & labour minister said 520,860 employers should be contributing to the Compensation Fund. However, the total number of employers who submitted 2021 return of earnings forms by the end of May 2022 was only 204,822. 

The department of employment & labour should be working around the clock to ensure these numbers match, and that no employers escape contributions to the Compensation Fund. The ministry seems rather to be concentrating on junkets to the International Labour Organization, thereby spending millions that could have been spent on capacitating inspectors in SA.

In addition, it appears that the department has spent more than R6.3m on just the Unemployment Insurance Fund over the past five years. Over and above this, the Compensation Fund spent R50.9m on legal costs in the past five years.

This is indicative of a department that spends enormous amounts defending itself rather than ensuring the administration becomes more efficient.

Michael Bagraim, MP
DA deputy shadow employment & labour minister

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: PIC’s unlisted investment move alarming

Enormous chunk of the Unemployment Insurance Fund's monies has gone missing
Opinion
3 weeks ago

LETTER: PIC must account for missing money

The UIF has unwisely put its money in the Public Investment Corporation
Opinion
1 month ago

LETTER: If ANC is dying, so is Cosatu

It is a mutually destructive relationship
Opinion
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
LETTER: Why are all homes, bar two, in a ...
Opinion / Letters
2.
JONNY STEINBERG: With a credible leader, RET ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
HILARY JOFFE: Turf wars sabotage Eskom
Opinion / Columnists
4.
LETTER: Thank cadre deployment and BEE for the ...
Opinion / Letters
5.
MICHAEL AVERY: Politics still trumping tough ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

LETTER: Flooding the engine room of job creation

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Labour dispute protocols in place for SA embassy staff

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Health department doesn’t deserve to be called an employer

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: CCMA deserves praise for brokering deal to end Sibanye strike

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: PIC’s unlisted investment move alarming

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.