LETTER: Health department doesn’t deserve to be called an employer

Every year we read the same story. Our government spends an enormous amount of money bringing in medical personnel from Cuba.

We all know doctors are a scarce resource in SA, and we know how much fraud and wasteful expenditure occurs in the national department of health. Every year the DA asks how government is going to sort out the problem, and every year the answer is that it is “putting mechanisms in place”.

It is a disgrace that people’s careers are placed on hold, and it is a bigger disgrace that the health of our country is put at risk because of the health department's inefficiency. The Department of Health is so bad it doesn’t deserve to be called an employer.

Michael Bagraim, MP

DA shadow deputy employment & labour minister

