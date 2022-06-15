×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: CCMA deserves praise for brokering deal to end Sibanye strike

Proactive labour ministry can play an important role in heading off such damaging industrial action in future

15 June 2022 - 15:30
CCMA director Cameron Morajane. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
CCMA director Cameron Morajane. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Now that the Sibanye strike is over and staff have returned to work, I think it is incumbent on all of us to thank the Commission for Conciliation Mediation & Arbitration (CCMA) for its time and effort in brokering an agreement.

The losses incurred by the three-month strike were felt by everyone — management, workers, the government and the country — and will not be recouped, despite the agreement reached.

The labour ministry should be using section 150 of the Labour Relations Act more readily; the legislation is there for good reason, but for some strange reason the ministry didn’t even think of intervening before the strike occurred.

We have some onerous and negative labour legislation, but section 150 is functional, forward thinking and effective. CCMA director Cameron Morajane has indicated that the commission is proud to have played a significant role in brokering a settlement.

We cannot afford protracted, negative, soul-destroying strikes of this nature. The labour ministry must be more vigilant and to head off strikes by being proactive. .

Michael Bagraim, MP
DA shadow deputy employment & labour minister

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

WATCH: Unions and Sibanye-Stillwater agree to 3-year wage deal

Business Day TV talks to Sibanye-Stillwater’s executive vice-president of investor relations and corporate affairs, James Wellsted, and National ...
Companies
1 day ago

Sibanye signs multi-term pay hike deal and lifts lockout at gold operations

An almost three-month wage strike has been under way at the he platinum group metals producer
National
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
LETTER: No robbery at Cyril's Limpopo game farm
Opinion / Letters
2.
JONATHAN COOK: From valuing your own achievements ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
HILARY JOFFE: High-flying business rescue plan ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
CARTOON: Ramaphosa’s bum in the butter
Opinion
5.
LETTER: The SA constitution needs to change
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

LETTER: An ‘activist’ state needs a strong basis in professional ethos, ...

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: National government must follow Western Cape example of upskilling youth

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ace, why no lawsuits?

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Traffic hooligans affect the economy

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.