Opinion / Letters

LETTER: PIC must account for missing money

09 June 2022 - 14:44
Picture: BLOOMBERG/GUILLEM SARTORIO

In discussions with the commissioner of the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) it appears there is R121bn left in the kitty. Of that, R110bn is invested with the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).

Readers will be aware that many billions went missing due to bad investments through the PIC. The large majority of the UIF monies (belonging mainly to state employees of SA) are still with the PIC, and to my mind this presents a risk.

I asked for an update of the investigation of the missing monies. The only report I could get is that this was being investigated. These monies went missing more than 12 months ago.

Michael Bagraim, MP

DA shadow deputy employment & labour minister

PIC-owned Daybreak Farms moves to stabilise operations

Poultry producer names new CEO and CFO after a year of controversy has threatened its smooth running
Companies
1 week ago

PIC appoints Kabelo Rikhotso as its investment chief

Public Investment Corporation moves to implement recommendation in the report by the Mpati commission
National
1 month ago

Compensation Fund tightens relationship with PIC

Several of the changes are to comply with requirements of the auditor-general
National
4 months ago
