Goodleaf calls for bigger CBD doses to ignite Amazon sales

Cannabidiol group says government’s 20mg daily ceiling limitation may affect its global competitiveness and efficacy
Goodleaf, the cannabidiol (CBD) wellness and lifestyle brand, is gearing up to debut on Amazon in mid-July but the group has decried the SA government’s 20mg daily dosage limitation on its products, saying that could affect its global competitiveness and efficacy.
The Cape Town-based company with distribution across SA, the UK and Europe was recently chosen by online retail giant Amazon in the UK as one of their global vendors, presenting new markets for the group, which was established in 2018. ..
