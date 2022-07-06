×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Unions must held to account for Eskom strike

Utility ought to pursue compensation in terms of the Labour Relations Act for losses sustained as a result of the unprotected industrial action

06 July 2022 - 16:35
Picture: MOELETSI MABE
Picture: MOELETSI MABE

It is deeply distressing to read that Eskom has agreed to a wage deal it cannot afford. Its decision to sign such an agreement  given the dire state of its finances is difficult to understand (“Eskom says unaffordable deal will add R1bn to wage bill”, July 5).

As an essential service, Eskom and the unions were bound to resolve the wage dispute through arbitration at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation & Arbitration. The resort to strike action by the unions in these circumstances appears to have rendered the strike unprotected and opened them to potential claims for compensation in terms of Section 68 of the Labour Relations Act. One can only hope that Eskom will avail itself of this remedy, and also take swift disciplinary action against those employees who engaged in the strike.

A strike at Eskom is especially untenable since its impact goes further than simply placing pressure on the employer to get to the negotiating table. It has the effect of pushing our electricity grid to the brink of collapse and thus affects every South African. The strike plunged our country into stage 6 load-shedding, while the unions in effect held the country to ransom. The damage done to businesses and an economy already struggling to get off its knees is incalculable. The impact has been felt far and wide. Court proceedings have been delayed by load-shedding; one can only imagine how hospitals function with load-shedding schedules that change at short notice, not to mention having no electricity for almost 12 hours a day.

While one can appreciate that Eskom was in an invidious position — having to decide between refusing to negotiate or keeping the lights on — the signing of a pay agreement that is substantially above inflation is unpalatable and sends the wrong message. The electricity crisis is grave, and the unions that engaged in the strike acted recklessly and against the national interest. It is time to hold them accountable. 

Neil Coetzer
Sandhurst

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

Eskom says unaffordable deal will add R1bn to wage bill

Increase of 7% signed with unions is ahead of the expected inflation rate
National
1 day ago

How Eskom returned SA to the Dark Ages

It’s costing the economy billions, and individuals their livelihoods. In the face of prolonged government inaction, voters are out of patience ...
Features
10 hours ago

Brace for harsh power cuts this week in wake of strike

Eskom aims to reduce cuts to stage 2 by weekend but recovery from strike may take weeks
National
3 days ago

Recession risk mounts if harsh power cuts persist

Economist warns second-quarter GDP could  contract amid worst power cuts in more than two years
Economy
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Rethink is needed on ending the ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
LETTER: De Ruyter is our best shot at averting ...
Opinion / Letters
3.
LETTER: Thank cadre deployment and BEE for the ...
Opinion / Letters
4.
EDITORIAL: Rocketing fuel prices highlight taxes ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
LETTER: Why do some suburbs not get load-shedding?
Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.