LETTER: Unions must held to account for Eskom strike

It is deeply distressing to read that Eskom has agreed to a wage deal it cannot afford. Its decision to sign such an agreement given the dire state of its finances is difficult to understand (“Eskom says unaffordable deal will add R1bn to wage bill”, July 5).

As an essential service, Eskom and the unions were bound to resolve the wage dispute through arbitration at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation & Arbitration. The resort to strike action by the unions in these circumstances appears to have rendered the strike unprotected and opened them to potential claims for compensation in terms of Section 68 of the Labour Relations Act. One can only hope that Eskom will avail itself of this remedy, and also take swift disciplinary action against those employees who engaged in the strike.

A strike at Eskom is especially untenable since its impact goes further than simply placing pressure on the employer to get to the negotiating table. It has the effect of pushing our electricity grid to the brink of collapse and thus affects every South African. The strike plunged our country into stage 6 load-shedding, while the unions in effect held the country to ransom. The damage done to businesses and an economy already struggling to get off its knees is incalculable. The impact has been felt far and wide. Court proceedings have been delayed by load-shedding; one can only imagine how hospitals function with load-shedding schedules that change at short notice, not to mention having no electricity for almost 12 hours a day.

While one can appreciate that Eskom was in an invidious position — having to decide between refusing to negotiate or keeping the lights on — the signing of a pay agreement that is substantially above inflation is unpalatable and sends the wrong message. The electricity crisis is grave, and the unions that engaged in the strike acted recklessly and against the national interest. It is time to hold them accountable.

Neil Coetzer

Sandhurst

