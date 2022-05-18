LETTER: Is it not De Ruyter’s fault?

Why is Business Day so super nice to Eskom boss Andre de Ruyter? Your senior journalists constantly defend or excuse him, with some going so far as saying “it’s not his fault”.

Here we have a CEO earning millions to deliver reliable and constant electricity to the country, yet Business Day is not holding him accountable. De Ruyter and his team are failing the country, they can’t keep recycling the excuses of 2008, including wet coal and the favourite — old infrastructure. Eskom was given billions to build the Kusile and Medupi power stations, yet we have the same old problems. Why?

As for the ANC and what it has done to break this country — the party’s days in power are numbered. History will judge it. However, the way former Eskom chief Jacob Maroga was treated left a bitter taste in my mouth. He was portrayed as useless and unqualified to be in the top post. Yet this is an engineering graduate from Wits university. The media should be as harsh on De Ruyter as it was on Maroga.

We need solutions. The first step must be to remove Pravin Gordhan as the minister in charge. All the dots point to him as the weak link. He has become part of the problem and has overstayed his welcome.

The second step is to implement a regular and predictable load-shedding timetable for five years, to make it easy for users to plan. Stop this nonsense of constantly implementing and suspending load-shedding as if the problem has been solved.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane

Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​