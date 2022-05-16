National Unions demand above-inflation pay hikes while Eskom battles to keep the lights on About 19,000MW of generation capacity unavailable as power utility struggles to bring units back online B L Premium

Eskom has warned that there is a high risk of load-shedding continuing until Friday as the struggling state-owned power utility battles to bring generation units back online while suffering new outages.

Last week Eskom lost eight generation units with a combined capacity of 3,800MW due to boiler tube leaks. Some of these units have still not been brought back online. ..