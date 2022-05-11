National De Ruyter spells out what it will take to end blackouts Eskom needs an additional 4,000MW to 6,000MW to cover adequate plant maintenance and keep the lights on B L Premium

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter says the country shouldn’t accept frequent load-shedding “as the new normal”, even as the state-owned power utility has had to step up the frequency of power cuts.

Speaking at a media briefing on Wednesday, De Ruyter said Eskom had implemented rotational power cuts on 32 days so far in 2022, up from 26 in the same period a year earlier. To end load-shedding while allowing for adequate maintenance on its ageing coal-fired power stations the company needs an additional 4,000MW to 6,000MW...