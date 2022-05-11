×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

De Ruyter spells out what it will take to end blackouts

Eskom needs an additional 4,000MW to 6,000MW to cover adequate plant maintenance and keep the lights on

BL Premium
11 May 2022 - 15:05 Denene Erasmus

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter says the country shouldn’t accept frequent load-shedding “as the new normal”, even as the state-owned power utility has had to step up the frequency of power cuts.

Speaking at a media briefing on Wednesday, De Ruyter said Eskom had implemented rotational power cuts on 32 days so far in 2022, up from 26 in the same period a year earlier. To end load-shedding while allowing for adequate maintenance on its ageing coal-fired power stations the company needs an additional 4,000MW to 6,000MW...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now