De Ruyter spells out what it will take to end blackouts
Eskom needs an additional 4,000MW to 6,000MW to cover adequate plant maintenance and keep the lights on
11 May 2022 - 15:05
Eskom CEO André de Ruyter says the country shouldn’t accept frequent load-shedding “as the new normal”, even as the state-owned power utility has had to step up the frequency of power cuts.
Speaking at a media briefing on Wednesday, De Ruyter said Eskom had implemented rotational power cuts on 32 days so far in 2022, up from 26 in the same period a year earlier. To end load-shedding while allowing for adequate maintenance on its ageing coal-fired power stations the company needs an additional 4,000MW to 6,000MW...
