National

Load-shedding moves to stage 4 at 5pm on Monday

Unit 2 of the Kusile power station tripped, taking 720MW of generating capacity with it, Eskom says

16 May 2022 - 15:22
Due to a further loss of generating capacity, load-shedding will be increased to stage 4 from 5pm to 10pm tonight. Picture: 123RF/JAKUB GOJDA
Load-shedding has been increased to stage 4 on Monday because of further loss of generation capacity.

Power utility Eskom said unit 2 of the Kusile power station tripped, taking 720MW of generating capacity with it.

“While this unit has since returned to service, it will slowly load up to full capacity during the night. This added loss of capacity regretfully requires Eskom to increase load-shedding to stage 4 from 5pm until 10pm tonight,” it said in a statement on Monday. 

The power utility said it will continue to monitor the system, adjust and communicate any changes as may be necessary.

“This morning a generating unit each at Hendrina, Tutuka and Kriel power stations were returned to service, while a unit at Arnot power station was taken offline for repairs. We have 1,904MW on planned maintenance, while another 17,255MW is unavailable due to breakdowns.”

TimesLIVE

