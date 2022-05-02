LETTER: How to restore accountability

SA may soon be a failed state. Ordinary South Africans are like passengers on a crashing aircraft, helplessly waiting for the inevitable. Can the tide be turned or is it game over?

Where disorder reigns, order is possible if a pivotal cause can be identified and addressed. All available powers, resources and competencies must then be organised and focused to address the underlying cause.

Lack of accountability is core to our dysfunctional political and governance structures. A successful strategy to achieve an objective against heavy odds requires maximum concentration of available forces to a pivotal point.

How do we restore accountability? Start at the top by holding senior politicians and senior public servants to account.

First, replace the national proportional representation electoral system with a constituency-based system. In a constituency-based system, non-delivery by politicians will increase the probability of losing power, because voters will know who to hold accountable. Politicians will be motivated to act in the interests of their constituencies.

Second, hold public servants to account. It is common cause that bureaucratic organisations cannot function effectively without employing a system of job descriptions and specifications to appoint competent officials. Applicants who fail to meet the requirements are simply disqualified. One would assume that job and person specifications exist in public service structures, but there is sufficient evidence to suggest that these are widely ignored. Senior public servants should be appointed by non-partisan and suitably qualified committees. The underlying assumption is that competent senior public servants will accept responsibility for doing their jobs and hold subordinates accountable.

Changing the electoral system and the way senior public servants are appointed will require the introduction and completion of legislative and other processes. Political pushback can be expected.

Success will not come easy. Supporting parties will have to come together to work out a strategy to achieve these objectives. The resulting campaign will require multipartisan ongoing commitment, setting up of structures, significant resources and shrewd management.

If forces are concentrated to achieve narrow objectives, chances of success are increased. Time is not on our side.

Hennie Smal

Riebeek Kasteel

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​