ANTON HARBER: Media award highlights vital role of SA’s diggers and sleuths
21 April 2022 - 11:29
The Taco Kuiper Award for Investigative Reporting is an annual ray of sunshine in our often foggy journalism world, reminding us that there are journalists in this country who do great and difficult public interest work.
The prize — by far the biggest in the country — also provides insight into what’s happening in the news media: who’s thriving, who’s investing, who’s emerging, who’s embracing new technology, who’s challenging the big outlets and so on...
