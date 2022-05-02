Opinion / Columnists JONATHAN COOK: Managers set the tone for customer service B L Premium

I heard of a rural hospital that closed its doors to visitors on Freedom Day. A public holiday affords workers a rare opportunity to visit their loved ones during the week. In this case a man travelled overnight to see his father, only to be turned away: “It’s a public holiday; we’re closed.”

Healthcare workers need to rest and be restored, especially after years of pandemic and now floods. There’s probably an excellent explanation for what seems like a sad story, and I know many healthcare staff who go out of their way to care for their patients and support the families even after hours, despite understaffing and poor resourcing. ..