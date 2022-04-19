LETTER: No Israeli boycott of Russian diamonds

Both Sydney Kaye and Allan Wolman have decried the stance taken by the SA international relations & co-operation minister towards Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (“No normal diplomacy for abnormal aggressors”, April 11, and “Naledi Pandor supports Russian barbarity in Ukraine”, April 13).

These two fervent Zionists appear to be unaware that Israeli diamond traders are contributing to Russia’s war machine through their purchase of Russian diamonds.

They also appear to be ignorant of Israel’s welcoming of Russian oligarchs’ investment in Israel, particularly in property. And they seem oblivious of the fact that since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Israel has been walking on eggshells and has refused to sanction Russia in the manner the EU and the US have.

Incidentally, polished Russian diamonds find their way into the US jewellery market, thus giving a new meaning to blood diamonds. Joe Biden, the US president and champion of sanctions against Russia, does not seem unduly concerned about Russian diamonds entering his country via Israel.

Gunvant Govindjee

Ormonde

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​