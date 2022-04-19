×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: No Israeli boycott of Russian diamonds

Letter writers appear to be oblivious to the ways Israel is contributing to the Kremlin’s war machine

19 April 2022 - 17:31
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Both Sydney Kaye and Allan Wolman have decried the stance taken by the SA international relations & co-operation minister towards Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (“No normal diplomacy for abnormal aggressors”, April 11, and “Naledi Pandor supports Russian barbarity in Ukraine”, April 13). 

These two fervent Zionists appear to be unaware that Israeli diamond traders are contributing to Russia’s war machine through their purchase of Russian diamonds. 

They also appear to be ignorant of Israel’s welcoming of Russian oligarchs’ investment in Israel, particularly in property. And they seem oblivious of the fact that since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Israel has been walking on eggshells and has refused to sanction Russia in the manner the EU and the US have. 

Incidentally, polished Russian diamonds find their way into the US jewellery market, thus giving a new meaning to blood diamonds.  Joe Biden, the US president and champion of sanctions against Russia, does not seem unduly concerned about Russian diamonds entering his country via Israel. 

Gunvant Govindjee 
Ormonde

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

What gives bold black diamonds their captivating midnight hue?

SPONSORED | American Swiss, which offers an exquisite range of black diamond jewellery, reveals that there are two types of these glamorous gems
Life
2 weeks ago

Richemont exits Responsible Jewellery Council over ties to Russia

Cartier jewellery maker joins Pandora in protest at the trade group’s openness to doing business in Russia
News
2 weeks ago

JAMIE CARR: Gemfields’ shining reputation

The company has bounced back well from the challenges of Covid, restarting mining without any major issues after almost a year shut down
Opinion
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
TOM EATON: Sustainable corruption may yet be the ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
CLAIRE BISSEKER: Looks like a duck and quacks ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
ANDILE NTINGI: Deep focus on BEE stops black ...
Opinion
4.
LETTER: Zuma judge opens a can of worms
Opinion / Letters
5.
JOHN DLUDLU: Can Ace Magashule be the next ANC ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.