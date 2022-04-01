What gives bold black diamonds their captivating midnight hue?

Black diamonds are a unique choice that reflects the boldness and confidence of the person who wears them, says American Swiss, which has embraced innovation to offer jewellery featuring the greatest selection of sustainable stones in SA.

The premium jeweller explains that there are two different types of these glamorous gems.

Like traditional diamonds, natural black diamonds are formed in the depths of the earth and, like many of their colourless cousins, they develop inclusions (tiny dark specks) in the process. The difference is they boast an exceptionally high number of inclusions, which is what gives them their characteristic midnight hue.

The inky depths of these stones are captivating — so much so that jewellers have found a way to replicate them by using heat, pressure and irradiation treatments to transform regular diamonds into black diamonds. So, even if they aren’t crafted by nature, this means treated black diamonds are genuine diamonds too.