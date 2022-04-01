×

What gives bold black diamonds their captivating midnight hue?

American Swiss, which offers an exquisite range of black diamond jewellery, reveals that there are two types of these glamorous gems

01 April 2022 - 13:26
Sponsored
A showstopping black diamond ring from American Swiss.
Image: Supplied/American Swiss

Black diamonds are a unique choice that reflects the boldness and confidence of the person who wears them, says American Swiss, which has embraced innovation to offer jewellery featuring the greatest selection of sustainable stones in SA.

The premium jeweller explains that there are two different types of these glamorous gems.

Like traditional diamonds, natural black diamonds are formed in the depths of the earth and, like many of their colourless cousins, they develop inclusions (tiny dark specks) in the process. The difference is they boast an exceptionally high number of inclusions, which is what gives them their characteristic midnight hue.

The inky depths of these stones are captivating — so much so that jewellers have found a way to replicate them by using heat, pressure and irradiation treatments to transform regular diamonds into black diamonds. So, even if they aren’t crafted by nature, this means treated black diamonds are genuine diamonds too.

A selection of stunners from American Swiss' range of black diamond jewellery.
Image: Supplied/American Swiss

While treated black diamonds are more affordable than their natural counterpoints, both look equally sublime when set in white or yellow gold, rose gold or sterling silver. Case in point? American Swiss’s exquisite range of heat-treated black diamond earrings, necklaces, pendants and rings.

The collection includes some real showstoppers that would make the most magnificent engagement rings and, as black diamonds symbolise passion as well as eternal love, what could be a more fitting choice?

Click here to browse American Swiss’s range of black diamond jewellery. 

This article was paid for by American Swiss.

