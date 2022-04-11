×

LETTER: No normal diplomacy for abnormal aggressors

Mass murder and destruction are part of Russia’s plan to subjugate Ukraine

11 April 2022 - 17:10
Minister of international relations and co-operation Naledi Pandor. Picture: REUTERS/FABRICE COFFRINI

The soothing tones of international relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor sound almost persuasive as she rationalises SA’s policy in respect of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Yes, it is true that under normal circumstances the best way to achieve a mediated settlement is to remain calm and not insult or denounce one of the parties.

But the flaw in her argument is that this situation has long passed being a normal theoretical circumstance. We are seeing intentional mass murder and destruction as part of a plan to subjugate Ukraine, and failing that, to destroy it.

Moreover, Pandor’s slip shows when her ideology is exposed, first by the bizarre comment that Ukrainians have been the victims of “a breach of trust”, (presumably meaning by the West), when it is clear they have been the victims of a bullying, fascist, murdering invasion; and second when she tries to draw a comparison between Russian total aggression and Israel’s restrained defensive response to years of actual (not imaginary) missile and terrorist attacks from Hamas. 

Israel is a pet hate of the ANC, and as with all its economic and political ideological positions, it is a case of the world (including Africa) is wrong, and we are right.

Sydney Kaye
Cape Town

LETTER: Israel-Russia comparison is sickening

Palestine is ruled by a terrorist organisation out to destroy a country
1 hour ago

Pandor defends SA’s abstention, saying UN ousting Russia from human rights council is like ‘poking a bear’

UN motion ousting Russia from human rights council is part of “aggressive discourse” says SA’s international relations and cooperation minister
3 days ago

Ramaphosa and Biden discuss Ukraine, trade, climate change and food security

US president is one of several world leaders the SA president has spoken with since the start of the Russian war in Ukraine in February
2 days ago

SA has no idea of the consequences of siding with an autocratic war criminal

Like apartheid SA, Russia will probably end up an isolated global pariah
1 week ago
ANTHONY BUTLER: Two different ideas in their heads as SA intellectuals reflect ...

LETTER: Putin’s ideological mentor

LETTER: Putin’s no angel, but neither is the US

TONY LEON: Magnitsky Acts kick in as sanctions against Russia echo apartheid ...

LETTER: Sean Muller lacks ability to do a simple fact check

