LETTER: No normal diplomacy for abnormal aggressors

The soothing tones of international relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor sound almost persuasive as she rationalises SA’s policy in respect of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Yes, it is true that under normal circumstances the best way to achieve a mediated settlement is to remain calm and not insult or denounce one of the parties.

But the flaw in her argument is that this situation has long passed being a normal theoretical circumstance. We are seeing intentional mass murder and destruction as part of a plan to subjugate Ukraine, and failing that, to destroy it.

Moreover, Pandor’s slip shows when her ideology is exposed, first by the bizarre comment that Ukrainians have been the victims of “a breach of trust”, (presumably meaning by the West), when it is clear they have been the victims of a bullying, fascist, murdering invasion; and second when she tries to draw a comparison between Russian total aggression and Israel’s restrained defensive response to years of actual (not imaginary) missile and terrorist attacks from Hamas.

Israel is a pet hate of the ANC, and as with all its economic and political ideological positions, it is a case of the world (including Africa) is wrong, and we are right.

Sydney Kaye

Cape Town

