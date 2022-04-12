×

letter: The law is an ass in the JZ Show

Unlike Agatha Christie fare, the ‘Zuma Trap’ does not hide the outcome

12 April 2022 - 17:59
Former president Jacob Zuma. File picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
The Jacob Zuma court circus gives credence to the expression “the law is an ass”.

The performance started many years ago when Schabir Shaik was found guilty and jailed for having a corrupt relationship with Zuma. It’s obvious a relationship means more than one person, so how come Shaik took the fall for two people? Adding to the farce, the judge admitted there was a prima facie case against Zuma.

Act two saw political actors appear in the ring, reading from an amended script that changed the main actor from a crook into Houdini the hero. The latest Pietermaritzburg performance in the courts was a masterstroke, leaving the audience totally stupefied.

The “Zuma Trap” is catching up to Agatha Christie’s long-running stage show. But unlike the latter, the former hides no secret as to the outcome of the plot, despite the gobbledygook from our learned friends.

Cliff Buchler
Claremont

Jacob Zuma back in Nkandla on birthday after health scare

Zuma did not appear at his corruption trial in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday due to ill health
Jacob Zuma plans new bid against prosecutor Billy Downer

Former president threatens private prosecution after losing Supreme Court of Appeal case
Another postponement gives Jacob Zuma a birthday away from court and his corruption trial

Pietermaritzburg high court judge Piet Koen indicated during argument he had no real discretion not to agree to Zuma’s application
