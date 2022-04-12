letter: The law is an ass in the JZ Show

The Jacob Zuma court circus gives credence to the expression “the law is an ass”.

The performance started many years ago when Schabir Shaik was found guilty and jailed for having a corrupt relationship with Zuma. It’s obvious a relationship means more than one person, so how come Shaik took the fall for two people? Adding to the farce, the judge admitted there was a prima facie case against Zuma.

Act two saw political actors appear in the ring, reading from an amended script that changed the main actor from a crook into Houdini the hero. The latest Pietermaritzburg performance in the courts was a masterstroke, leaving the audience totally stupefied.

The “Zuma Trap” is catching up to Agatha Christie’s long-running stage show. But unlike the latter, the former hides no secret as to the outcome of the plot, despite the gobbledygook from our learned friends.

Cliff Buchler

Claremont

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.