POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: A test for ANC’s step-aside rule
Bathabile Dlamini to learn her fate as a member of the party leadership after her perjury conviction
10 April 2022 - 16:38
ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini will learn her fate as a member of the party’s leadership in the coming days after her perjury conviction.
Last month Dlamini was found guilty of perjury and was ordered to face jail time or pay a fine of R200,000...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now