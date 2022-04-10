×

Politics

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: A test for ANC’s step-aside rule

Bathabile Dlamini to learn her fate as a member of the party leadership after her perjury conviction

10 April 2022 - 16:38 Hajra Omarjee

ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini will learn her fate as a member of the party’s leadership in the coming days after her perjury conviction.

Last month Dlamini was found guilty of perjury and was ordered to face jail time or pay a fine of R200,000...

