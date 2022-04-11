×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Dudu Myeni tries to assault TimesLIVE photographer Sandile Ndlovu

‘She grabbed my camera and pulled my bag. She said: “Why are you doing this? Why are you doing this?” She wanted to hit me, but she missed,’ Ndlovu said

11 April 2022 - 16:05 Staff Writer
Dudu Myeni and Carl Niehaus in the Pietermaritzburg High Court. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU.
Dudu Myeni and Carl Niehaus in the Pietermaritzburg High Court. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU.

TimesLIVE and Sunday Times have condemned the attempted assault on photographer Sandile Ndlovu by former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni.

Ndlovu attended proceedings at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on April 11, where the corruption trial of former president Jacob Zuma was due to begin.

Ndlovu spotted Myeni, a close confidante of Zuma, in conversation with another of his supporters, Carl Niehaus, and photographed them together.

However, despite being in a public place, inside the high court building near the entrance, Myeni took exception to Ndlovu’s performance of his duties and manhandled him.

Ndlovu said after Myeni, Niehaus and Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla emerged from the waiting room inside the court building, he moved towards them to photograph them. The group tried to avoid being photographed but he followed Myeni, who tried to hide her face behind Niehaus.

“They were steps away from me when I took the photographs but before I could even think, she grabbed my camera and pulled my bag. She said: ‘Why are you doing this? Why are you doing this?’ She wanted to hit me, but she missed,” Ndlovu said.

“When I entered court, she again confronted me, asking: ‘Sandile, why are you taking my photograph? You don’t do this to whites, but you are doing this to a black woman.’ I tried to engage her, but she told me not to give her an answer and literally told me to shut up.”

TimesLIVE and Sunday Times have condemned the behaviour of Myeni and her attempts to prevent Ndlovu doing his job.

The media was entitled to report on events in court buildings, to photograph individuals and their supporters outside court, and to cover proceedings inside the courtroom with the permission of the presiding officer, the news organisations said.

Myeni knows that all too well, as she is an accused in a criminal matter at the high court in Johannesburg relating to her naming of an in-camera witness before the state capture inquiry, TimesLIVE and Sunday Times said.

The news organisations have called on justice minister Ronald Lamola and chief justice Raymond Zondo to ensure courts are places where journalists are able to work unimpeded and inform readers, viewers and listeners about matters being heard and the events surrounding them.

Sunday Times and TimesLIVE editor-in-chief S’thembiso Msomi said: “When we send our journalists to cover stories through the length and breadth of our country, the last thing we expect is rage and attacks, especially from those who from time to time occupy leadership positions in society. This is despicable.”

TimesLIVE

Jacob Zuma plans new bid against prosecutor Billy Downer

Former president threatens private prosecution after losing Supreme Court of Appeal case
National
20 hours ago

Zuma wins postponement

Pietermaritzburg high court judge Piet Koen indicated during argument he had no real discretion not to agree to Zuma’s application
National
1 hour ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
ANC in eThekwini votes in corruption-accused ...
National
2.
Transnet tries to reassure private operators over ...
National
3.
SA airline industry faces skills shortage, says ...
National
4.
Crime is the problem, not immigrants, says Cyril ...
National
5.
Blade Nzimande to quit as head of SACP
National

Related Articles

Dudu Myeni appears in court on charges relating to testimony at Zondo inquiry

National

CHRIS ROPER: Lindiwe Sisulu and the party of plunder

Opinion

State considers special court to fast track corruption cases

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.