Jacob Zuma plans new bid against prosecutor Billy Downer

The Jacob Zuma Foundation on Sunday called for a private prosecution of prosecutor Billy Downer for allegedly leaking information to the media.

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) last week rejected Zuma’s appeal against the dismissal of his special plea challenging the standing of Downer, who Zuma has alleged was biased against him, in his Arms Deal corruption case.

Former president Jacob Zuma is scheduled to appear in the high court in Pietermaritzburg on Monday.

Speaking at a press briefing to announce their latest stance regarding Zuma’s upcoming corruption case, foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi said the intention is to pursue a private prosecution of Downer, lead prosecutor in the arms deal-related case.

Zuma has decided that the “only way to deal with Downer is through private prosecution, so wheels are in motion to see that that happens”, said Manyi.