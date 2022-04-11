Another postponement gives Jacob Zuma a birthday away from court and his corruption trial

It was not intentional, but Pietermaritzburg high court judge Piet Koen gave Jacob Zuma an early birthday present by agreeing to postpone the former president’s arms deal corruption trial.

Koen said he had little or no discretion in announcing the postponement to May. SA law dictates that if an appeal has been lodged against a ruling, that ruling is automatically suspended unless it can be shown, in exceptional circumstances, that the appeal is an abuse of court processes.

In this matter, the state had not done enough to prove this.

"Zuma has challenged many decisions, invoking the appeal process to the highest courts, many of them unsuccessful, which have resulted in unfortunate delays," Koen said. "As much as they may be viewed with suspicion and result in delays which favour him, they do not amount to an abuse. The finding of mala fides would require more proof by the state."

Somewhat prophetically, in a 2017 ruling involving the prosecution of Zuma, Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) judges quoted TS Eliot, who spoke of "the recurrent end of the unending".

It was this that lead prosecutor Billy Downer repeated in his argument against the postponement on Monday, submitting that "there was more to come". He said Koen surely had discretion because Zuma was abusing the system through his "Stalingrad defence", which has gone on for two decades.

Zuma’s advocate, Dali Mpofu, labelled this "a gratuitous insult not borne out by the facts".