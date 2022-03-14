Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Bigwigs don’t feel fuel pain

14 March 2022 - 15:42
Regarding the relentless and devastating increases in the price of petrol and diesel, the following is true. 

From President Cyril Ramaphosa down, not a single cabinet minister, deputy minister, provincial premier, MEC, mayor or speaker drives their own car, fills their own petrol tank, pays for the petrol the car consumes or has any idea what the price of petrol is. They are not affected, so they don’t care. Until that changes, SA motorists are on their own.

Mark Lowe 
Durban

