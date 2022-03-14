LETTER: Putin is no fool

Many world media are reporting that Vladimir Putin has miscalculated, but I think that’s a seriously premature judgment. Putin is undoubtedly murderous and merciless, but he is not a fool and he has no reverse gear.

We have to remember that he chose to initiate this warfare, either because his situation in Russia is desperate — for which I have heard no evidence — or he has calculated that he has answers for whatever the world throws at him in response.

I shudder to think what that may include. One should also note that much of his mercilessness appears to be specifically designed to draw Nato into the conflict.

Roger Briggs, Edenvale

