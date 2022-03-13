National Electrical vehicles: the poor cannot subsidise the rich, says Volvo MD Greg Maruszewski B L Premium

Taxing the poor so the rich can drive expensive electric vehicles (EVs) may be a step too far for the government in SA’s current economic climate, Volvo Car SA MD Greg Maruszewski said last week.

Despite an urgent need to encourage the local sale of EVs, he said the government might find it hard to justify setting aside billions of rand to incentivise the purchase price of vehicles which, in the short term at least, would be bought by the better-off...