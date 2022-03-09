LETTER: From Egoli to Erusti

I have just returned to Johannesburg from Cape Town, where I stayed for a few days then drove up the coast and back along the highway from Hermanus.

Over the hundreds of kilometres I drove I did not encounter a single pothole. Not even a small one! I encountered one non-functioning traffic light, on Rhodes Drive. I didn’t see a taxi drive through a red light, not even once.

I saw virtually no litter and no garbage pickers, and no impromptu garbage dumps around the suburbs or downtown ... any downtown. I didn’t see any of the usual post-car accident detritus anywhere, like we do in Joburg, where every intersection has remnants of plastic bumpers, windscreens and car body parts. This is all cleaned up in the Mother City pretty promptly.

I didn’t see verges overgrown with grass and jungle. The street curbs were all clean and swept. It looked like someone actually cared about their city. No-one seems to give a hoot about the so-called City of Gold. We might as well call ourselves the city of rust.

We saw a few street corner panhandlers, but nothing like the garbage bag toters at every traffic light in Johannesburg. I didn’t see one stormwater drain that was broken, nor signs that they were blocked as are most in Joburg.

While I did see some advertising on streetlight poles, it is obviously strictly controlled and regulated. We have become inured to this visual pollution in Joburg.

While Joburg does have some stunning areas, like downtown Sandton, we are devolving into just another dirty, litter-strewn and dysfunctional African city.

Dr Peter Baker, Parktown North

