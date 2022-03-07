Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Be careful of the West’s PR machine

Remember the Cuban missile crisis and weapons of mass destruction in Iraq

07 March 2022 - 15:57
A sticker equating Russian President Vladimir Putin with Nazi leader Adolf Hitler is seen on a car entering Ukraine at the Medyka border crossing on March 3 2022 in Medyka, Poland. Picture: GETTY IMAGES SEAN GALLUP
A sticker equating Russian President Vladimir Putin with Nazi leader Adolf Hitler is seen on a car entering Ukraine at the Medyka border crossing on March 3 2022 in Medyka, Poland. Picture: GETTY IMAGES SEAN GALLUP

Go back in time to 1962. We had the Cuban missile crisis, when Russia tried to install missiles in the US’s backyard. The US established a blockade around Cuba and said it would be an act of war if any Russian ships crossed the blockade.   

Fast forward to today and the West (Nato), supported by the US, is trying to establish military positions in Russia’s backyard and Russia is defending that position. The West’s PR machine is telling us Russia is the aggressor.

Go back to 1990 and the West’s (US’s) PR machine was telling the world that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction and the US and its coalition partners needed to invade Iraq to save the world from this threat. It turns out that there were no weapons of mass destruction but there was lots of oil. Ukraine also has lots of oil!

In the 1980s SA also had a nuclear weapon capability, but then we had no oil so the West did not think to invade us. Be careful of listening to the West’s PR machine to get the truth. Remember Bell Pottinger.

Peter Lord, Hermanus

