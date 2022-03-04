Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Abstention in UN vote on Russia confirms that Cyril Ramaphosa is gutless

The SA president will not deal with the crooks involved in the blatant violation of the country

04 March 2022 - 13:29
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

Before 1994, white South Africans were the pariahs of the world and many were ashamed of their government’s disgraceful,  tyrannical  behaviour. Now I once again find myself ashamed by this pusillanimous  government and president.

To have abstained in the UN General Assembly vote condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is something SA will never live down.  This merely confirms what many of us believe — that Cyril Ramaphosa is simply gutless. He won’t deal with the crooks involved in the blatant violation of our country, which brings us back to the question of what he was doing for nine years as Jacob Zuma’s vice-president and as chair of the “war council” at Eskom during the Gupta debacle?

Of course the Russians must be condemned and the strongest action possible must be taken against them — Vladimir Putin is a psychopath, and they must pay. Is it not an idea that the $400bn-plus now frozen in Western banks be confiscated and given to the Ukrainians to help rebuild their country when this nightmare is over?

Unfortunately, there is a somewhat discomforting aspect to all this that must be borne in mind. Russia invading Ukraine is ostensibly to effect “regime change” — what they call the de-Nazification of Volodymyr Zelensky’s government — and there are also claims of responding to calls for help from Russians living  in eastern Ukraine. Of course this is no justification for the current horror taking place.

But cast your mind back to George Bush and his puppy-dog, Tony Blair, who invaded Iraq on the pretext of Saddam Hussein having weapons of mass destruction, and when that proved to be nonsense, changed their tune to being there to effect “regime change”. And there were no  American or British citizens in Iraq calling for help.

Roy Fury, Hyde Park

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Russia captures port city as Ukraine invasion gains traction in south

Russia is reorganising itself to ensure that it wins this war, says analyst
World
1 day ago

Italian insurer Generali plans to pull back from Russia

The move comes as many global businesses and governments distance themselves from Russia over Putin’s invasion of Ukraine
World
19 hours ago

Motor companies cut Russia operations as sanctions tighten

Daimler, GM and Harley-Davidson among those shunning Russia over Ukraine invasion
Life
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JONNY STEINBERG: Crucial decisions by Mbeki at ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
KHAYA SITHOLE: Sars regime of privacy and secrecy ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: SA in danger of being grey-listed for ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
NONTOBEKO HLELA: Russia’s war is above all a ...
Opinion
5.
EDITORIAL: Zondo’s clunky reports are an insult ...
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

BRIAN KANTOR: Bright prospects for SA if it seizes the mining moment

Opinion / Columnists

ANTON HARBER: Scepticism the right attitude to war news

Opinion / Columnists

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Fertiliser prices will soar if sanctions restrict Russian ...

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.