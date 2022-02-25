LETTER: We should be concerned when Putin starts acting like Kim

Your correspondents Terry Crawford Browne (“No more kowtowing to ‘gringos’", February 23) and Dr Peter Baker (“Is US hype on Ukraine another Iraq?", February 23), write like naive propagandists.

I hold no torch for the US and would agree that their military adventures in Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan were huge mistakes, and that their interference in other governments over time were hardly altruistic.

However, to suggest that the West’s wish to have Ukrainians decide their own future free from authoritarian control should be seen as interference is as stupid as suggesting the East doesn’t produce tyrants.

Joseph Stalin probably killed as many of his countrymen as Adolf Hitler, so perhaps we should be concerned when Vladimir Putin starts acting like North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

Bernard Benson

Parklands

