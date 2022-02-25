Ramaphosa urges UN Security Council involvement in first remarks on Russia’s conflict with Ukraine
President calls for mediation to resolve the escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine
25 February 2022 - 13:04
As global condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine grows, President Cyril Ramaphosa adopted a more muted tone by calling on the UN Security Council to become more involved in solving the crisis.
This as world leaders, including UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, imposed the “largest sanctions ever” against Russia. Ghana and Kenya have also added their voices in condemning the war...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now