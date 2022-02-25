World / Europe Ramaphosa urges UN Security Council involvement in first remarks on Russia’s conflict with Ukraine President calls for mediation to resolve the escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine B L Premium

As global condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine grows, President Cyril Ramaphosa adopted a more muted tone by calling on the UN Security Council to become more involved in solving the crisis.

This as world leaders, including UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, imposed the “largest sanctions ever” against Russia. Ghana and Kenya have also added their voices in condemning the war...