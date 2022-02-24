Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA’s bizarre cowardice on Ukraine

24 February 2022 - 14:28
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: SPUTNIK/PAVEL BEDNYAKOV/POOL VIA REUTERS
The SA government’s reluctance to support a sovereign Ukraine and its territorial integrity amounts to nothing but an endorsement of Vladimir Putin’s bantustan war. It is reprehensible to say the least.

It cannot muster the courage to tell Putin that just because some people are ethnically Russian in Ukraine does not mean he has part ownership of that country. Imagine if Botswana said because there are Tswana people in SA, it has the right to annex a part of this country, or Eswatini or Lesotho said the same?

Moreover, Russia thinks it can dictate to another sovereign country who can or cannot be its allies. This is utter madness from the Kremlin.

The indifference of the ANC government amounts to bizarre cowardice. Sadly, it is to be be expected.

Makhosini Nkosi Mowbray

