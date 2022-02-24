Companies / Telecoms & Technology R1bn set aside to get spectrum allocation over the line Regulator appears to set to proceed with auction of frequencies in March, though Telkom court application may lead to further delay in marathon process B L Premium

Government has set aside more than R1bn to complete the long-delayed auction and allocation of new radio frequency spectrum to mobile operators scheduled for March.

Earlier in this week, the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) said Cell C, Rain, Telkom, MTN, Liquid Telecom and Vodacom had been granted formal permission to participate in the auction, an integral part of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s technology-backed economic agenda...