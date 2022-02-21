LETTER: It’s in the ANC’s interest to leave them behind

As Gugu Lourie notes, the large majority of our country cannot move into the digital economy simply because they are barely, if at all, literate and numerate thanks to the ANC’s policy of providing an absolutely appalling education (“SA’s poor left on the platform as digital economy train pulls out”, February 16).

The reason for this is simple: an ignorant voting public will continue to blindly swallow the mistruths given them by the ANC. It is in the ANC’s vital interests to actually leave them behind! If it were not so the ANC would have addressed the basic education issue long ago.

Robert Stone

Randburg

