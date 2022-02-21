Opinion / Letters

LETTER: It’s in the ANC’s interest to leave them behind

An ignorant voting public will continue to blindly swallow the mistruths given them by the ANC

21 February 2022 - 16:24 Robert Stone
The department of basic education instructed media not to publish the 2021 matric results. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
The department of basic education instructed media not to publish the 2021 matric results. Picture: VELI NHLAPO

As Gugu Lourie notes, the large majority of our country cannot move into the digital economy simply because they are barely, if at all, literate and numerate thanks to the ANC’s policy of providing an absolutely appalling education (SA’s poor left on the platform as digital economy train pulls out”, February 16).

The reason for this is simple: an ignorant voting public will continue to blindly swallow the mistruths given them by the ANC. It is in the ANC’s vital interests to actually leave them behind!  If it were not so the ANC would have addressed the basic education issue long ago.

Robert Stone

Randburg

