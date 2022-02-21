LETTER: It’s in the ANC’s interest to leave them behind
An ignorant voting public will continue to blindly swallow the mistruths given them by the ANC
As Gugu Lourie notes, the large majority of our country cannot move into the digital economy simply because they are barely, if at all, literate and numerate thanks to the ANC’s policy of providing an absolutely appalling education (“SA’s poor left on the platform as digital economy train pulls out”, February 16).
The reason for this is simple: an ignorant voting public will continue to blindly swallow the mistruths given them by the ANC. It is in the ANC’s vital interests to actually leave them behind! If it were not so the ANC would have addressed the basic education issue long ago.
Robert Stone
Randburg
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.