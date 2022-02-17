Features The case for unmasking our kids As the world begins to relax its mandates around masking in schools to contain the spread of Covid, is it time SA did the same? A number of parents certainly seem to hope so B L Premium

Are we a modern society? This is a question US author, specialist cancer doctor and academic Vinay Prasad asks when pointing out that there has not been a single study to determine if children wearing masks at school is effective in reducing the spread of Covid, or if masks may do more harm than good.

Prasad’s concern is what he perceives as a lack of evidence: the fact that no trials have been carried out at schools is a failure on the part of US health authorities, as well as modern medicine, which usually requires evidence before intervention, he says...