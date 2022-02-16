Opinion / Columnists GUGU LOURIE: SA’s poor left on the platform as digital economy train pulls out Spectrum will be allocated to the usual suspects, who have failed to drop prices, while broadband is restricted to the wealthy B L Premium

In his state of the nation address (Sona), President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasised that “our intent is to leave no-one behind”. What a noble idea. Unfortunately, it is not valid for every sector. In the case of the digital economy, affluent people long jumped on the train while the poor were left behind.

In the digital economy, it’s no longer a case of having no intent to leave anyone behind — it has already happened. Vast chunks of the population missed the train...