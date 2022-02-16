GUGU LOURIE: SA’s poor left on the platform as digital economy train pulls out
Spectrum will be allocated to the usual suspects, who have failed to drop prices, while broadband is restricted to the wealthy
16 February 2022 - 15:47
In his state of the nation address (Sona), President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasised that “our intent is to leave no-one behind”. What a noble idea. Unfortunately, it is not valid for every sector. In the case of the digital economy, affluent people long jumped on the train while the poor were left behind.
In the digital economy, it’s no longer a case of having no intent to leave anyone behind — it has already happened. Vast chunks of the population missed the train...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now