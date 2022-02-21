Economy

WEBINAR | How purposeful investing can bring about positive change

Join Amplify Investment Partners and a host of financial, social and environmental speakers to discover a more meaningful way to invest

21 February 2022 - 16:23
Amplify Investment Partners is committed to helping its clients grow their money while making a meaningful social and environmental impact. Picture: UNSPLASH
In a world so driven by returns, could investments make a difference to society and the environment? Can a single moment hold the key to a brighter, more sustainable future?

Next-generation asset management company, Amplify Investment Partners, believes that what we do in one moment can make all the difference — and that this applies to our investment decisions.

Through proven strategies and solutions, Amplify approaches investing with the goal of creating a lasting “intelligent impact”. This philosophy extends beyond its funds, which aim to enable portfolio growth, to making a tangible difference in the world.

The Amplify OneMoment Experience is a 90-minute virtual event that will introduce you to a more meaningful way to invest.

It will give you the opportunity to draw on the wealth of knowledge of investment leaders in the macro, bond, equity and multi-asset fields, as well as environmental and social champions.

You’ll discover how Amplify’s “intelligent impact” is amplified through its commitment to partnerships that work to save endangered wildlife and create opportunities through education.

You’ll also meet next-generation asset managers who can help you realise your investment goals and generate strong returns, while creating positive change through purposeful investing.

Event details:

  • Date: 4 March 2022
  • Time: 9am to 10.30am (SAST)
  • Location: Online

Click here to register for this virtual event. 

