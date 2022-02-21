Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Is ANC handing farmers a lemon?

SA needs to build a modern, high-tech farming sector able to compete on the world market

21 February 2022 - 16:39
Picture: 123RF/KOSTIC DUSAN
Picture: 123RF/KOSTIC DUSAN

On a trip to the UK last year I travelled via France and spent some time south of Toulouse. I was between two large farm fields at harvest time. For a city slicker like me it was fascinating to be up close and personal with modern farming machinery and witness their ability to clear a whole field in one day and dispatch the produce to become sunflower oil and cornflakes.

Your articles about lemons exported to China and job losses in agriculture raise important question about the farming sector in SA. (“Squeeze is on SA lemon juice exporters after US sees possible dumping”, February 15; “SA exports first batch of produce to China under revamped lemon protocol”, February 17; and “Study finds ways to reverse job losses in agriculture”, February 17).

Some readers may be following James Wong’s series Follow the Food on the BBC, which explains just how high tech modern food production is, and how to get more food out of fewer resources, whereas in SA farming seems to be fixated on creating jobs at the same time as the rest of the world is doing the reverse.

Is the ANC intent on making a new generation of agrarian peasants or in building a modern industry able to compete on the world market?

Bernard Benson
Parklands

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

SA exports first batch of produce to China under revamped lemon protocol

Few lemon consignments were previously exported to China because disinfestation requirements made the fruit susceptible to decay
Economy
4 days ago

Squeeze is on SA lemon juice exporters after US sees possible dumping

Early indication is that imports of lemon juice from SA and Brazil harm the US industry materially
Companies
6 days ago

Acidity builds in probe of SA lemon juice dumping in US

Ventura Coastal requests a 128.61% anti-dumping duty against exports from SA
Companies
4 weeks ago

LETTER: SA’s energy policy is not helped by populist polemicists

Populist polemicists are supporting efforts to block SA from producing the gas that it will need for a “just transition” to a low carbon future
Opinion
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
XHANTI PAYI: The budget requires tough choices ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
MICHAEL MORRIS: Sama slaps on a bandage while ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
TONY LEON: The fundamental flaw at the heart of ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Lessons from Zambia point to a ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
BRYAN ROSTRON: The dark art of the smear
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.