Absa warns individual customers of personal data stolen in late 2020

Banking group Absa has warned some customers in an email that their personal information was leaked in a data breach 14 months ago and urged them not to disclose passwords or banking pins over the phone.

In December 2020, it was reported that personal information linked to 200,000 accounts was stolen and an Absa employee linked to the attack was later criminally charged...