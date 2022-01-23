Companies / Trade & Industry Acidity builds in probe of SA lemon juice dumping in US Ventura Coastal requests a 128.61% anti-dumping duty against exports from SA B L Premium

SA lemon juice exporters have rejected dumping claims by Ventura Coastal, the US’s largest supplier of lemon juice, saying the juice maker has never been able to supply the high demand while poor harvests had negatively affected the domestic US market.

Investigations into whether lemon juice from SA and Brazil is sold at less than fair value in the US kicked off on Friday at the US International Trade Commission (USITC), with a handful of witnesses giving testimony...