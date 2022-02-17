Economy SA exports first batch of produce to China under revamped lemon protocol Few lemon consignments were previously exported to China because disinfestation requirements made the fruit susceptible to decay B L Premium

SA shipped its first batch of lemon produce to China on Thursday after the long-awaited revised lemon protocol came into effect, opening a critical new market that is expected to generate R325m in new export revenue.

The local citrus industry sustains 120,000 jobs and contributes about R30bn in export revenue each year. Production is expected to grow by a further 500,000 tonnes in the next three to five years, according to the Citrus Growers Association (CGA)...