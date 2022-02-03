Aaron Motsoaledi moves to close residency loophole he didn’t know about
Radio show alerts department to waiver that allows foreign-born graduates to stay on in SA
03 February 2022 - 05:09
Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi has moved to cancel a waiver that allowed some foreign-born graduates to stay in SA indefinitely without first securing a permanent job or showing evidence of work experience after an official heard about it in the media.
A department spokesperson said Motsoaledi had not been aware of the regulation, despite it being in place since 2016. The government moved on Monday to cancel the waiver, which it said created a loophole in which people were granted residence rights before they had met Immigration Act requirements...
