Opinion / Letters

LETTER: We all do ‘othering’

31 January 2022 - 14:29
Picture: THE HERALD/MIKE HOLMES

Johan Koornhoff’s article conveys an important message (“Dreaming up enemies helps political elite shift the blame”, January 30).

My view is that it is a natural phenomenon for people to think that outsiders are taking their lunch because people have expectations of what they are entitled to and outsiders upset that.

That is true for any community, whether it be a nation, a tribe, a village or a squatter settlement. Outsiders are only welcome to the extent that they benefit the people that were there first.

Charles Parr
Via BusinessLIVE

