LETTER: We should welcome foreign nationals

The problems in our country may one day force South Africans to seek refuge elsewhere

24 January 2022 - 16:10

Radio 702 host Aubrey Masango recently spent nearly 25 minutes of his open-line show arguing with callers and trying to defend the position of xenophobes, trying to justify why black South Africans were entitled to “enjoy their democracy” uninterrupted. He said xenophobia should be understood in context, and black people who claim a right to employment over foreigners were not xenophobic but simply defended their right to employment.

Such arguments are wrong and unnecessary. For instance, the US has long been a land of promise, and honey, for foreigners. Those who have relocated there over centuries brought skills and innovation, and today America is a powerhouse partly because of the contribution they made. Foreign nationals do bring skills and should not be seen as a problem. We should be welcoming and make them feel at home.

We ought to live and let live. Many foreign nationals who live among us came here because of bad governance, political persecution and poor management of resources back home. People should bear in mind that we too may some day become foreigners in other countries because of the problems SA faces.

Jo-Mangaliso Mdhlela
Via email

Foreign truck drivers plan five-day stayaway over ‘assaults by locals’

Drivers want the government to make arrests for the attacks
JONNY STEINBERG: Racists and nationalists dip their cups into the same punch

Trumpians share their style of thinking with the RET crowd, suffering the same delusions
MICHAEL CARDO: EFF perpetrates workplace terrorism as foreign nationals are scapegoated again

The idea that EFF leader Julius Malema has the right to impose his will on any employer — armed like an apartheid-era labour inspector — is both ...
CHRIS GILMOUR: From ski resorts to Cape Town, global tourism needs to adopt a bit of pragmatism

Worst of pandemic could soon be over and SA will need to be ahead of the game as competition among tourist destinations will be fierce
South Africans bought more luxury homes than foreigners did in 2021

Buyers of more than R20m lavish mansions were relocating, buying second homes or expatriates
