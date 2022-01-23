National / Labour Foreign truck drivers plan five-day stayaway over ‘assaults by locals’ Drivers want the government to make arrests for the attacks B L Premium

An association representing foreign truck drivers has called for government intervention after assaults by locals they accuse of unlawfully confiscating their documents including drivers’ permits as turf wars continue unabated in the R480bn road freight and logistics industry.

David Mfitshani, one of the leaders of the United Truck Drivers Association, said their members would embark on a five-day stayaway from January 31 to February 4 to raise awareness about increasing acts of violence on SA’s roads targeting foreign truck drivers...