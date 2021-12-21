South Africans bought more luxury homes than foreigners did in 2021
Buyers of more than R20m lavish mansions were relocating, buying second homes or expatriates
21 December 2021 - 15:21
In 2021, well-heeled South Africans splashed out on a number of super luxury homes priced at more than R20m with sellers obtaining fairly good prices in the current environment.
Freehold properties, luxury residences and secure estates were sought after by wealthy buyers looking for a new home location with a lifestyle aspect, buying for retirement or as a second home...
