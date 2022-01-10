Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Why not support the DA?

Business Day makes simplistic and unlikely recommendations despite 25 years of ANC misrule

10 January 2022 - 15:30
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Your editorial was factual, but we know the facts (“Living on edge as crooks and killers walk among us,” January 10). You make recommendations like “Batohi needs to step up and quickly act” but we know this will not happen. I say this based on 25 years of ANC misrule, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shamila Batohi’s lightweight experience and total inaction to date, as well as zero pressure from the ANC “leadership”, some of whom are implicated.

So why does Business Day make such simplistic and unlikely recommendations, rather than throwing their pens behind the opposition DA? Does the paper have an innate dislike of the DA, a fear of the ANC or ANC-aligned shareholders? Whatever the reason, it is cowardly.

Paul Kearney, Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

EDITORIAL: Living on edge as crooks and killers walk among us

Killing with impunity means the country is on edge and braced for the next attack
Opinion
13 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MICHAEL AVERY: Cadre clown car crashes dreams of ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
PETER HAIN: Bain just one of many corporates that ...
Opinion
3.
EDITORIAL: Living on edge as crooks and killers ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
ATHOL WILLIAMS: Why is BLSA defending Bain ...
Opinion
5.
BUSI MAVUSO: Business is ready to help turn Zondo ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

MICHAEL AVERY: Cadre clown car crashes dreams of capable state

Opinion / Columnists

LETTER: Awaiting presidential action

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC can’t be trusted

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.