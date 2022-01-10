LETTER: Why not support the DA?

Your editorial was factual, but we know the facts (“Living on edge as crooks and killers walk among us,” January 10). You make recommendations like “Batohi needs to step up and quickly act” but we know this will not happen. I say this based on 25 years of ANC misrule, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shamila Batohi’s lightweight experience and total inaction to date, as well as zero pressure from the ANC “leadership”, some of whom are implicated.

So why does Business Day make such simplistic and unlikely recommendations, rather than throwing their pens behind the opposition DA? Does the paper have an innate dislike of the DA, a fear of the ANC or ANC-aligned shareholders? Whatever the reason, it is cowardly.

Paul Kearney, Via BusinessLIVE

