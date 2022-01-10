Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC can’t be trusted

There are many bankable projects that need urgent attention, but the party is unreliable

10 January 2022 - 15:17
Michael Avery’s Badger column refers (“Cadre clown car crashes dreams of capable state”, January 9). I don’t think there is a lack of suitable bankable projects. On the contrary, there are many bankable projects that need urgent attention for the sake of the economy.

The problem is that the private sector is unwilling to partner with the government because (and there is no easy way to say this) the ANC simply cannot be trusted. It cannot be trusted with money or decisions, or not to interfere and try to influence contractors of their choosing. That is the problem.

Peter Cook, Via BusinessLIVE

MICHAEL AVERY: Cadre clown car crashes dreams of capable state

The ANC is unable to correctly assess the root cause of what ails it and the country
23 hours ago
