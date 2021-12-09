LETTER: Blitzbokke teach a lesson on merit

The Blitzbokke were again brilliant in winning back-to-back gold medals at the Dubai Sevens on consecutive weekends. Talk about timing! Talk about exhausting the last drop of petrol in the tank!

Reduced to a squad of 11 men after three injuries for the second tournament, they did not match their form in the first. Yet, like the true champions they are, they slew all their opponents, winning the semifinal against France and the final against Australia in the dying seconds of the game. Talk of sheer guts and determination!

What a shining light they are in these ghastly times of the coronavirus, corruption and widespread deterioration of standards in our country. Both the Blitzbokke and the senior Springboks end the year as world champions. And both teams were selected purely on merit. Are the politicians listening?

Derek du Plessis

Waterfall Hills

