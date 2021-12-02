Opinion / Letters

LETTER: A morally vacant business model

Peter Bruce’s most recent column refers (“Hell! If we can survive ANC rule, we can survive its demise”, December 1). Aspen is simply monetising African insecurities and converting duties into monopoly profits, all while making a few billion for a few white guys.

It represents the worst of Big Pharma: a hugely profitable generic manufacturer conducting no research of its own, guilting others into giving up their intellectual property (IP) so that they can monetise it domestically.

Why not get the IP and make no money because you are just a contract manufacturer? Monetising ill health and misfortune — what a morally vacant business model.

I’d love to know how much it pays lobbyists, the ANC and “corporate communications”.

Greg Becker
Via BusinessLIVE

