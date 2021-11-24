National / Health Government to offer additional Covid shots to people with weakened immune systems SA has amassed 16.8-million doses of J&J and Pfizer vaccines as more people are avoiding immunisation B L Premium

The government will offer additional Covid-19 vaccines to people with weakened immune systems from November 30, a move driven both by science and flagging demand for shots among the general population.

SA has amassed 16.8-million vaccine doses, enough to last more than five months (158 days) at the current vaccination rate and has asked Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer to postpone further shipments, according to acting health director-general Nicholas Crisp...