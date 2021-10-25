National / Health Aspen proposes a special economic zone at its Gqeberha site The pharmaceutical production hub has scope to spawn an ecosystem of suppliers, says Ebrahim Patel B L Premium

SA’s biggest pharmaceutical manufacturer, Aspen Pharmacare, has asked the government to consider creating a special economic zone (SEZ) and supplier park around its site in Gqeberha, home to the lion’s share of its domestic production.

SEZs are designated areas set aside by the government for specific activities, with economic support measures such as subsidised infrastructure and tax breaks to encourage investors...